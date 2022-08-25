Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 25th (AIMC, DATWY, EMLZF, HIBB, HNNMY, ICLK, IPG, MIDD, MNMD, NA)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, August 25th:

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Dätwyler (OTC:DATWY) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 249 to CHF 222. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Emmi (OTCMKTS:EMLZF)

had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 1,040 to CHF 928. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $70.00.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 145 to SEK 130. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG). Exane BNP Paribas issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC). Exane BNP Paribas issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $25.00 to $20.00.

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 650 ($7.85).

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) had its target price lowered by Barrington Research from $31.00 to $22.00.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $34.00.

