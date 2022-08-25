Analyzing U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM) and SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC)

U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM – Get Rating) and SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U.S. Stem Cell and SomaLogic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Stem Cell $200,000.00 18.46 -$3.29 million N/A N/A SomaLogic $81.63 million 9.19 -$87.55 million ($0.83) -4.93

U.S. Stem Cell has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SomaLogic.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

U.S. Stem Cell has a beta of -0.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SomaLogic has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares U.S. Stem Cell and SomaLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Stem Cell -2,359.44% N/A -3,520.19% SomaLogic -114.46% -16.76% -14.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for U.S. Stem Cell and SomaLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A SomaLogic 0 0 4 0 3.00

SomaLogic has a consensus price target of $12.20, suggesting a potential upside of 198.29%. Given SomaLogic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SomaLogic is more favorable than U.S. Stem Cell.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.7% of SomaLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of U.S. Stem Cell shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of SomaLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SomaLogic beats U.S. Stem Cell on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Stem Cell

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage, and vascular and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include MyoCell, a clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient's heart with autologous muscle cells or cells from a patient's body for enhancing cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients; and AdipoCell, a patient-derived cell therapy for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction, chronic heart ischemia, and lower limb ischemia. Its product development pipeline includes MyoCell SDF-1, an autologous muscle-derived cellular therapy for improving cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients. The company is also developing MyoCath, a deflecting tip needle injection catheter that is used to inject cells into cardiac tissue in therapeutic procedures to treat chronic heart ischemia and congestive heart failure. In addition, it provides physician and patient based regenerative medicine/cell therapy training, cell collection, and cell storage services; and cell collection and treatment kits for humans and animals, as well as operates a cell therapy clinic to provide cellular treatments for patients afflicted with neurological, autoimmune, orthopedic, and degenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as Bioheart, Inc. and changed its name to U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. in October 2015. U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Sunrise, Florida.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic, Inc. operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples. The company's SOMAmers/SomaScan technology enables researchers to analyze various types of biological samples for protein biomarker signatures, which can be utilized in drug discovery and development. Its SomaScan's biomarker discoveries help in diagnostic applications in various areas of diseases, including cardiovascular and metabolic disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, wellness, and others. The company also provides SomaSignal research use only and laboratory-developed tests. It serves research and clinical customers with a focus on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic research institutions, as well as facilitates drug development, analysis of clinical trials, and new human biology insights by assessing protein-protein and protein-gene networks. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

