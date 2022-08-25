Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Down 93.0% in August

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the July 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anglo American Platinum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HSBC upgraded Anglo American Platinum from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anglo American Platinum in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Anglo American Platinum stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,686. Anglo American Platinum has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3027 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

