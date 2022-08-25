Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF – Get Rating) shares rose 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 36,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 24,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGPIF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 390 ($4.71) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

Anglo Pacific Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.