ANIVERSE (ANV) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $93.65 Million

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. One ANIVERSE coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ANIVERSE has a market capitalization of $93.65 million and $20.69 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ANIVERSE has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00762992 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00015846 BTC.

About ANIVERSE

ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17.

ANIVERSE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANIVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANIVERSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANIVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

