Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Down 4%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) shares fell 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.21 and last traded at $58.67. 7,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,090,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.12.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average of $48.71.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.72) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Victoria L. Brown sold 2,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $121,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria L. Brown sold 2,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $121,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,789 shares of company stock worth $9,134,748 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,410,000 after buying an additional 842,233 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,636,000 after purchasing an additional 836,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,400,000 after purchasing an additional 652,071 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,560,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,255.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 650,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,760,000 after buying an additional 602,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

