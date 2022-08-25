apM Coin (APM) Price Tops $0.0785

apM Coin (APM) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, apM Coin has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar. One apM Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0785 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $28.40 million and $23.35 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,556.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003809 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00129041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00033638 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00077638 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

APM is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin.

Buying and Selling apM Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

