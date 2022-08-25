Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Several brokerages recently commented on AGTC. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
