Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGTC. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

