Arianee (ARIA20) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.82 Million

Arianee (ARIA20) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Arianee coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001530 BTC on exchanges. Arianee has a market cap of $8.82 million and approximately $168.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arianee has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00768568 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016002 BTC.

Arianee’s launch date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,753,505 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

