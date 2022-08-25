Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.16-$1.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:AHH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.68. 4,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,383. The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AHH shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHH. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 535,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,472,000 after buying an additional 274,705 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

