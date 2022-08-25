Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2022

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHHGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.16-$1.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:AHH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.68. 4,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,383. The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AHH shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHH. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 535,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,472,000 after buying an additional 274,705 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.