ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 441,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 320,163 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,214,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,282,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,615,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPHD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 27,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,142. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.83. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61.

