Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 78.0% from the July 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Arrowroot Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,154,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 198,468 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 246.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,147,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 816,631 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 1.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,123,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition by 2.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 988,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition by 32.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 818,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 199,991 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowroot Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ARRW stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 48,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,385. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. Arrowroot Acquisition has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.30.

Arrowroot Acquisition Company Profile

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

