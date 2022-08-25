Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Down 89.9% in August

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the July 31st total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Asahi Kasei Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AHKSY traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $15.15. 112,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,363. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. Asahi Kasei has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Asahi Kasei will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.