Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,253 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,358,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,971,000 after buying an additional 340,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,429,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after buying an additional 99,856 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $289,752,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 12.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,480,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,361,000 after buying an additional 710,217 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,839,000 after buying an additional 614,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $30.14. 16,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,806. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $39.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.