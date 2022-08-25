Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 720.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,518 shares of company stock valued at $17,150,243 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $3.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.55. The company had a trading volume of 975,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,820,944. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

