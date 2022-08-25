Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases 7,186 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 2.3% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Chevron by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,933 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Chevron by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,349,000 after acquiring an additional 42,238 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,971 shares of company stock worth $7,537,566. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.79. 131,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,964,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.71. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

