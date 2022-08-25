Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases Shares of 840 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in BlackRock by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,713,000 after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,482,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $1,032,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK traded up $6.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $706.67. 6,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $652.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $679.98. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

