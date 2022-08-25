Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Raises Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Blackstone by 152.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,581,219.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,581,219.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,718 shares of company stock worth $11,154,189 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.9 %

Blackstone stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.73. 23,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,523,220. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.36.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.