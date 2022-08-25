Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 720 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $2,433,269,000. State Street Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in AbbVie by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,451 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in AbbVie by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,533,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,090 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.42. The stock had a trading volume of 33,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,593,040. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.52.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Argus reduced their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

