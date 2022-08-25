Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes $505,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.06. 64,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,593,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.49. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $130.55.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.74.

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

