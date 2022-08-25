Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21.

Institutional Trading of Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:AHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.52. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

