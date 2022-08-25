Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
