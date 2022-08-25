Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Acquires 1,000 Shares

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 300 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $8,562.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $13,130.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00.

Associated Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.