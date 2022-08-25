Astrantus Ltd Buys New Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 price target on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.