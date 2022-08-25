Astrantus Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Astrantus Ltd reduced its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,084 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000.

CCEP opened at $52.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average is $51.50.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.63.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

