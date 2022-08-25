ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.00

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and traded as high as $37.02. ATCO shares last traded at $36.90, with a volume of 705 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACLLF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ATCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.08.

ATCO Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.82.

ATCO Dividend Announcement

About ATCO

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.366 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

