ATI (NYSE:ATI) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.16

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.16 and last traded at $32.82, with a volume of 16910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ATI shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on ATI to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

ATI Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 810.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Insider Activity

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $959.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.33 million. ATI had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $381,220. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ATI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ATI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in ATI by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in ATI by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,359,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,656,000 after purchasing an additional 208,473 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ATI by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 52,916 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ATI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000.

About ATI

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

