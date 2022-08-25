AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 23,942 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $2,995,383.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,241,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,974,556.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
AutoNation Stock Performance
AN stock opened at $126.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.29. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.56 and a 12 month high of $135.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
