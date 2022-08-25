AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares during the quarter. AutoNation makes up about 0.7% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $2,995,383.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,241,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,974,556.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $120,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 718,728 shares of company stock valued at $84,566,950. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AN traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,626. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.56 and a 1 year high of $135.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.29.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoNation to $159.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

AutoNation Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.