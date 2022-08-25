Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Receives $111.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James downgraded Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Avalara to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,701,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,756,762.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,170,200. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalara

Avalara Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,762,000. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 321.1% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,219,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,069,000 after purchasing an additional 929,625 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,709,000 after purchasing an additional 786,996 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,500,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,348,000 after purchasing an additional 733,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Avalara by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,597,000 after purchasing an additional 677,022 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $92.00 on Thursday. Avalara has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.70.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avalara

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Articles

