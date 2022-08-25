Avaware Price Reaches $0.0141 on Exchanges (AVE)

Avaware (AVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Avaware has a total market capitalization of $56,256.41 and $12,544.00 worth of Avaware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avaware coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Avaware has traded 281.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Avaware alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,549.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,702.29 or 0.07899576 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00172008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00024011 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00261787 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.98 or 0.00709920 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00604171 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000986 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Avaware Coin Profile

Avaware (CRYPTO:AVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Avesta hash hashing algorithm. Avaware’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Avaware’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avaware Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avesta is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using Avesta hash as its algorithm. Avesta´s blockchain is customized to work directly with Point-of-Sales and also allows public mining on any device. It is a cryptocurrency tailor-made for Point-of-Sales and direct payments into payment processors. It also features a 2-factor mandatory security, account recovery, coin inheritance, smart contract UI, debit card and a mobile payment platform. testnet blockexplorer:https://explorer.avesta.io/ “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avaware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avaware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avaware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avaware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avaware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.