Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Announces Earnings Results

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 16.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.
Aviat Networks Stock Up 1.1 %
Aviat Networks stock opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.79. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $40.43.
In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 2,001 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $49,064.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
AVNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.
