Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Issues Earnings Results

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Aviat Networks Trading Up 1.1 %

AVNW stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.72. 137,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,197. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $40.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVNW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aviat Networks

In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 2,001 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $49,064.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,605 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

