Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,202,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,324 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 3.28% of Avnet worth $129,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVT shares. StockNews.com cut Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.28. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Avnet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

