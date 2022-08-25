AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in August

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,499,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AVVAA World Health Care Products Stock Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS AVVH traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,189. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.06.

About AVVAA World Health Care Products

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

