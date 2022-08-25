Axe (AXE) Price Hits $0.0099 on Major Exchanges

Axe (AXE) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market cap of $52,109.97 and approximately $1.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00238643 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.