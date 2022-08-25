Axe (AXE) Trading 11.4% Lower This Week

Axe (AXE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axe has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Axe has a total market cap of $52,294.55 and approximately $11.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

