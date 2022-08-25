AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,776,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 317,806 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 3.26% of AXIS Capital worth $167,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AXIS Capital by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXS opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.58. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $61.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

AXIS Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.