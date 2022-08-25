B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.41

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.41 and traded as high as $2.47. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 140,211 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.73%.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.
