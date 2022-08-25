B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.41

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.41 and traded as high as $2.47. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 140,211 shares trading hands.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BOSC Get Rating ) by 22,141.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.24% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

