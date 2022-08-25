BabySwap (BABY) Market Cap Tops $14.01 Million

BabySwap (BABY) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, BabySwap has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BabySwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0519 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BabySwap has a market cap of $14.01 million and $312,830.00 worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00767585 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016070 BTC.

BabySwap Profile

BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,742,980 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc.

BabySwap Coin Trading

