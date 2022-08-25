Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells 15,340.00 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.67, for a total transaction of 15,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 416,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,190,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.49, for a total transaction of 14,980.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.35, for a total transaction of 14,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.51, for a total transaction of 15,020.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.00, for a total transaction of 14,000.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.83, for a total transaction of 13,660.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.37, for a total transaction of 12,740.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.56, for a total transaction of 11,120.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.22, for a total transaction of 10,440.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.96, for a total transaction of 9,920.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.11, for a total value of 10,220.00.

Backblaze Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of BLZE traded up 0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 7.68. 113,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,077. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52 week low of 4.81 and a 52 week high of 36.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is 5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is 8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $243.46 million and a P/E ratio of -5.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Backblaze

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by -0.07. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLZE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.38.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Recommended Stories

