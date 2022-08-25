Balancer (BAL) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Balancer (BAL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.47 or 0.00030145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a market cap of $278.43 million and approximately $32.20 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,446.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003815 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00129032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033536 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00076851 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 51,701,050 coins and its circulating supply is 43,066,741 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

