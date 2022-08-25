Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $218.29

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 218.29 ($2.64) and traded as low as GBX 209.70 ($2.53). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 212.50 ($2.57), with a volume of 230,459 shares changing hands.

Banco Santander Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 217.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 240.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 495.70.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

