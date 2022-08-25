Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $416.15 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,037,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,265,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.94% of CF Industries worth $416,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 560.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 140,278 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CF Industries by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CF. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

CF Industries Price Performance

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $112.50 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $113.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.