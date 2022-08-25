Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $434.22 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,352,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $434,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,807 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,500,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1,477.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,919,000 after purchasing an additional 999,221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,493,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,805,000 after buying an additional 863,190 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,529,000 after purchasing an additional 811,843 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Electric Power Price Performance

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $102.66 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

