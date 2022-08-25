Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $455.05 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,089,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,257 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.21% of Cooper Companies worth $455,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,719,000 after acquiring an additional 165,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,676,126,000 after purchasing an additional 158,358 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,846 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $139,443,000 after purchasing an additional 133,785 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 331,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,777,000 after purchasing an additional 127,987 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,624,000 after purchasing an additional 111,478 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.78.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $309.81 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.01 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.17). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

