Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,847,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 734,155 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.25% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $430,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 48,438 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after buying an additional 17,045 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $124.82 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.72 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.57.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

