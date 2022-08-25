Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,527,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.86% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $518,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $192.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.