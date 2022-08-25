Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 130,266 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,208,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 130,266 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $488,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Albemarle by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,163,000 after acquiring an additional 22,452 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.05.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $287.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.07 and a 200-day moving average of $221.00. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

