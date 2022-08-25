Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 131,316 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,610,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,316 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $551,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.38.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $158.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $204.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.40.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

