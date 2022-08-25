Bankless DAO (BANK) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Bankless DAO (BANK) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, Bankless DAO has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bankless DAO has a market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $11,706.00 worth of Bankless DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bankless DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002138 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00763883 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015896 BTC.
About Bankless DAO
Bankless DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 256,106,469 coins. Bankless DAO’s official Twitter account is @banklessDAO.
Buying and Selling Bankless DAO
